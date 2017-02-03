Arrest made, seeking more suspects

Arrest made, seeking more suspects

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Washington County News

WASHINGTON COUNTY – A report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office states the successful results of a multi- burglary investigation. “The end results of these investigations are a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication on the personnel assigned to these cases,” said Sheriff Kevin Crews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Young's Piggly Wiggly - Chipley PRICES ARE UP (Jul '16) 9 min Federal 16
sunny hill news (Jan '16) 19 min Federal 220
Washington county Sheriff's department 30 min Bald Eagle 4
New to the area 43 min Forward 10
john caylor arrested (Apr '16) 5 hr Panamaed 27
Performance realty 6 hr Wildbird 1
Who owns Sissys Kitchen in Bonifay 18 hr kammy 5
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,610,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC