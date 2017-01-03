WCSB recognizes top employees

Washington County School Board members were presented with this year's nominees for the district's top teachers and school related employees when the board met in regular session Monday. Nominees for 2018 Teacher of the Year are: Erin Harris - Kate M. Smith Elementary School; Connie Crutchfield - Roulhac Middle School; Carol Schimpf - Chipley High School; Amy Brown - Vernon Elementary School; Brenda Basnaw - Vernon Middle School; Kevin Russell, Vernon High School and Brandon Stevenson - Florida Panhandle Technical College.

