Two arrested in burglary case
The burglary occurred on the Bonifay -Chipley Road on August 9. An HCSO deputy responded to a residence and found someone has broken glass out of a side door, taking two flat screen televisions and some personal property. Investigators received information from the Chipley Police Department which led to evidence to obtain arrest warrants for Corey Meredith Goff Jr, 20 year old black male of Chipley and a 17 year old male juvenile also of Chipley.
