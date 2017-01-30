Students, businesses partner to curb secondhand smoke
CHIPLEY – Members of Washington County's student-led Students Working Against Tobacco organization, along with the Florida Department of Health in Washington County, are celebrating local business partners and progress made in reducing exposure to secondhand smoke. The idea for the project came last July after local SWAT members became one of 16 teams nationwide selected to attend the National Truth Initiative's Youth Advocacy Summit as part of the Truth Initiative's nationwide effort to achieving a culture where all youth and young adults reject tobacco.
