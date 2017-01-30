Students, businesses partner to curb ...

Students, businesses partner to curb secondhand smoke

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Washington County News

CHIPLEY – Members of Washington County's student-led Students Working Against Tobacco organization, along with the Florida Department of Health in Washington County, are celebrating local business partners and progress made in reducing exposure to secondhand smoke. The idea for the project came last July after local SWAT members became one of 16 teams nationwide selected to attend the National Truth Initiative's Youth Advocacy Summit as part of the Truth Initiative's nationwide effort to achieving a culture where all youth and young adults reject tobacco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Washington county Sheriff's department 3 hr youknowit 2
Uber 16 hr ThomasA 2
Who owns Sissys Kitchen in Bonifay Mon Junebug 4
New to the area Mon ThomasA 9
The Who? (Mar '16) Sun anonymous 85
Young's Piggly Wiggly - Chipley PRICES ARE UP (Jul '16) Jan 26 mom 15
Glen zanetic (Aug '15) Jan 25 ima parent 11
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,694 • Total comments across all topics: 278,428,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC