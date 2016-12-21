Sandra Evelyn Seay Reeves
Sandra Evelyn Seay Reeves, age 78, died on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in Madison. She was born on Dec. 1, 1938 in Jacksonville, Fl.
