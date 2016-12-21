Sandra Evelyn Seay Reeves

Sandra Evelyn Seay Reeves

Sandra Evelyn Seay Reeves, age 78, died on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in Madison. She was born on Dec. 1, 1938 in Jacksonville, Fl.

