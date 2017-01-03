Menckeberg challenges conviction
A Chipley man currently serving two years in prison for six counts of healthcare related fraud is challenging his conviction. Eon L. Menckeberg, 56, was sentenced last May and ordered to pay $268,135.10 in restitution to Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley and $122,184.38 in restitution to Jackson Hospital in Marianna after a jury found him guilty of presenting false insurance documents related to care he received at both hospitals.
