Menckeberg challenges conviction

Menckeberg challenges conviction

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Washington County News

A Chipley man currently serving two years in prison for six counts of healthcare related fraud is challenging his conviction. Eon L. Menckeberg, 56, was sentenced last May and ordered to pay $268,135.10 in restitution to Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley and $122,184.38 in restitution to Jackson Hospital in Marianna after a jury found him guilty of presenting false insurance documents related to care he received at both hospitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sunny hill news (Jan '16) Sun Moss Hill Road Re... 186
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) Sun West 11th 855
Pate Jan 7 Former Jailer tha... 3
Is Sunny Hills worth living in? Jan 7 CrackerJacks 25
Holmes County Sheriff Department Jan 6 Outsider 8
mixing moonshine with honey !! (Apr '12) Jan 6 MrHash 11
Obama's Legacy Jan 6 jojo 2
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washington County was issued at January 10 at 9:50AM EST

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,333

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC