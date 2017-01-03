Holmes and Washington County traffic alert

Chipley– Drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. · Interstate 10 Resurfacing from the Choctawhatchee River to the Holmes County line and from the Washington County line east to County Road 173 – Intermittent and alternating lane restrictions between Caryville and Bonifay from 8 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.