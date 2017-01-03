Holmes and Washington County traffic ...

Holmes and Washington County traffic alert

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Washington County News

Chipley– Drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. · Interstate 10 Resurfacing from the Choctawhatchee River to the Holmes County line and from the Washington County line east to County Road 173 – Intermittent and alternating lane restrictions between Caryville and Bonifay from 8 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holmes County Sheriff Department 3 min Outsider 8
sunny hill news (Jan '16) 4 hr crooks corner 177
mixing moonshine with honey !! (Apr '12) 5 hr MrHash 11
Obama's Legacy 9 hr jojo 2
internet serv Thu pc bound 1
john caylor arrested (Apr '16) Thu Panamaed 17
Shelly the scammer (Aug '14) Wed wow 852
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washington County was issued at January 06 at 8:36AM EST

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,370

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC