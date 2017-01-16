Gabordi: Return to 'Murder on the Space Coast' podcast
Scheduled for release next month, MOSC series dives deeper into abuses and "deals with the devil' that sent innocent men to jail Gabordi: Return to 'Murder on the Space Coast' podcast Scheduled for release next month, MOSC series dives deeper into abuses and "deals with the devil' that sent innocent men to jail Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2iDCSb8 I've been reading and editing the scripts for the second season of Murder on the Space Coast, which will continue to explore what was happening in the Brevard County criminal justice system in the 1980s. It is scheduled for release in February.
