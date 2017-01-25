DirtWise Schools Announced in the US

DirtWise Schools Announced in the US

If you have been anxiously awaiting to register for DirtWise classes that will be held in the US and Australia then you will be happy to know that the schools and schedules have been announced. Jason Thomas will be again joining the DirtWise Team in 2017 to tag-team with Wattsy as an instructor.

