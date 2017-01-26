County approves second tower at Orang...

County approves second tower at Orange Hill

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Washington County News

CHIPLEY – At the January 26 meeting of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, a request from Tower Company was approved to erect a 199-foot communications tower. The tower is set to be built on Horne Place Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Young's Piggly Wiggly - Chipley PRICES ARE UP (Jul '16) 20 hr mom 15
Glen zanetic (Aug '15) Wed ima parent 11
sunny hill news (Jan '16) Wed get rid of civ ass 209
Remember it Wed Bald Eagle 2
Obama's Legacy Wed GAL 4
Down Home in the Tri-States Jan 21 STOP sign 4
Truth about chipley. (Feb '13) Jan 13 Confused 140
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washington County was issued at January 27 at 7:54AM EST

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC