County approves second tower at Orange Hill
CHIPLEY – At the January 26 meeting of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, a request from Tower Company was approved to erect a 199-foot communications tower. The tower is set to be built on Horne Place Road.
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young's Piggly Wiggly - Chipley PRICES ARE UP (Jul '16)
|20 hr
|mom
|15
|Glen zanetic (Aug '15)
|Wed
|ima parent
|11
|sunny hill news (Jan '16)
|Wed
|get rid of civ ass
|209
|Remember it
|Wed
|Bald Eagle
|2
|Obama's Legacy
|Wed
|GAL
|4
|Down Home in the Tri-States
|Jan 21
|STOP sign
|4
|Truth about chipley. (Feb '13)
|Jan 13
|Confused
|140
