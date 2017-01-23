Bonifay mulls marijuana, hires new attorney
BONIFAY – The City of Bonifay followed the lead of a growing number of Florida municipalities by agreeing to adopt a moratorium on Amendment 2 when city council met Monday in regular session. The amendment allows for medical marijuana to be prescribed to patients with "debilitating medical conditions," such as cancer and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder .
