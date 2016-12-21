Three arrested in armed home invasion
Chipley Police Department was assisted by Washington County Sheriff's Office in executing arrest warrants on the intruders who entered the back door of the home. A 17-year-old resident who was home at the time was left uninjured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new found golf cart freedom
|9 hr
|TiredofIt
|6
|Panama City Beach Drug King Pin Uses Crime Fami... (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Poorpcbtrailortrash
|21
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|14 hr
|Panamaed
|13
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|14 hr
|Panamaed
|1
|corruption in the 14th judicial district (Feb '13)
|14 hr
|Panamaed
|51
|Hey Hess, what happened to Tonya Mullins? (Aug '11)
|15 hr
|Panamaed
|87
|Holmes County Sheriff Department
|Wed
|Tator
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC