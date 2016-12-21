Thompson to lead Chipley PD
Thompson will succeed Kevin Crews, who will assume his newly elected position of Washington County Sheriff on January 4. Crews was on hand for the occasion, which marked his last official meeting as police chief. “I have worked for the City of Chipley since 1992, and have raised my family doing this job,” Crews told the council in a final farewell.
