Santa has big day in Chipley
There were several "Santa sightings" Thursday as Jolly Old Saint Nick attended several events in Chipley to finalize his Christmas list. Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the Washington County Public Library to visit with local children and then showed support for Washington County by dropping in at the Chamber of Commerce annual open house.
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new found golf cart freedom
|9 hr
|TiredofIt
|6
|Panama City Beach Drug King Pin Uses Crime Fami... (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Poorpcbtrailortrash
|21
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|14 hr
|Panamaed
|13
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|14 hr
|Panamaed
|1
|corruption in the 14th judicial district (Feb '13)
|15 hr
|Panamaed
|51
|Hey Hess, what happened to Tonya Mullins? (Aug '11)
|15 hr
|Panamaed
|87
|Holmes County Sheriff Department
|Wed
|Tator
|2
