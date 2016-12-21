Santa has big day in Chipley

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Washington County News

There were several "Santa sightings" Thursday as Jolly Old Saint Nick attended several events in Chipley to finalize his Christmas list. Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the Washington County Public Library to visit with local children and then showed support for Washington County by dropping in at the Chamber of Commerce annual open house.

