Pre-trial set in Colonial Restaurant shooting

The Cottondale man accused of shooting the owner of the Colonial Restaurant in Downtown Chipley stood before Circuit Judge Allen Register during a pre-trial conference Monday. A former employee of the restaurant, Emmanuel Forrest Lockhart, 21, allegedly gunned down Jody Rhoda the afternoon of July 10. Lockhart waited inside the restaurant as Rhoda closed it for the day, initially telling authorities his motive was to rob Rhoda.

