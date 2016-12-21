Officials: Inmates confined after 'disturbance' at prison
Corrections officials say inmates involved in a "disturbance" at a state prison in Florida's Panhandle were confined before the holiday weekend. The News Herald quotes Florida Department of Corrections reports as saying "there was a disturbance involving a number of inmates" Friday morning in the dining hall at the Northwest Florida Reception Center.
