Officials: Inmates confined after 'disturbance' at prison

Corrections officials say inmates involved in a "disturbance" at a state prison in Florida's Panhandle were confined before the holiday weekend. The News Herald quotes Florida Department of Corrections reports as saying "there was a disturbance involving a number of inmates" Friday morning in the dining hall at the Northwest Florida Reception Center.

