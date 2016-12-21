Ethics panel finds probable cause in Abbott complaint
The State of Florida Commission on Ethics has made a determination in a multi-level complaint filed against District 4 Washington County Commissioner Todd Abbott by former District 5 Commissioner Lynn Gothard. The October 2015 complaint alleged Abbott violated state statues relating to conflicting contractual relationships, conflicting voting interests, and misuse of public position.
