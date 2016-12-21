Disturbance underway at NFRC
The Florida Department of Corrections has confirmed a disturbance involving numerous inmates at the Northwest Florida Reception Center in Chipley. FDOC Director of Communications Michelle Glady states the exact nature of the disturbance and number of inmates involved is still under investigation.
