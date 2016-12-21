Chipley resident among those hopeful medical marijuana will improve quality of life

In 2015, Josey was diagnosed with a structural brain defect known as Chiari Malformation, a condition that left the bony space at the base of her skull abnormally small, placing extreme pressure on her cerebellum and blocking the proper flow of spinal fluid. According to the National Institutes of Health , Chiari Malformation or a subtype of the rare disease affects less than 200,000 people in the U.S. population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.