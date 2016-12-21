Chipley PD seeks theft suspect
The Chipley Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man suspected in a gas drive off at Murphy's USA gas station, as well as a theft at the Walmart store in Chipley. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6' in height and weighing around 200 lbs.
