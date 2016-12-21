Chipley men charged in burglary

Chipley men charged in burglary

Two Chipley men have been arrested in connection to a burglary occurring at a residence on County Road 177A earlier this month. Holmes County Sheriff's Office formally charged 52-year-old Tee Jay Hicks and 55-year-old Craig Devon Reed.

