Chipley man sentenced to 25 years in prison

The Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess announced Curtis James Jackson was sentenced after Jackson was previously found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm by a Jackson County jury Dec. 1. Assistant State Attorney Laura Wahlquist charged Jackson under Florida's 10-20-Life law. During trial, evidence was presented that while at the Dreamland Bar on Dec. 20 last year, Jackson was in actual possession of a firearm and discharged the firearm causing great bodily harm to the victim.

