Chipley man sentenced to 25 years in prison
The Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess announced Curtis James Jackson was sentenced after Jackson was previously found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm by a Jackson County jury Dec. 1. Assistant State Attorney Laura Wahlquist charged Jackson under Florida's 10-20-Life law. During trial, evidence was presented that while at the Dreamland Bar on Dec. 20 last year, Jackson was in actual possession of a firearm and discharged the firearm causing great bodily harm to the victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new found golf cart freedom
|9 hr
|TiredofIt
|6
|Panama City Beach Drug King Pin Uses Crime Fami... (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Poorpcbtrailortrash
|21
|john caylor arrested (Apr '16)
|14 hr
|Panamaed
|13
|City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars
|14 hr
|Panamaed
|1
|corruption in the 14th judicial district (Feb '13)
|15 hr
|Panamaed
|51
|Hey Hess, what happened to Tonya Mullins? (Aug '11)
|15 hr
|Panamaed
|87
|Holmes County Sheriff Department
|Wed
|Tator
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC