Oh, Christmas Tree! Maphis Tree Farm ...

Oh, Christmas Tree! Maphis Tree Farm one of few left in Panhandle

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Washington County News

While the number of tree farms in the Florida Panhandle has dwindled, Maphis Tree Farm and Nursery in Chipley continues to thrive since planting its first crop in 1995. Nationwide, consumers buy about 30 million real trees each Christmas, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new found golf cart freedom 9 hr TiredofIt 6
Panama City Beach Drug King Pin Uses Crime Fami... (Jul '10) 12 hr Poorpcbtrailortrash 21
john caylor arrested (Apr '16) 14 hr Panamaed 13
News City hires attorney, pursues BP fine dollars 14 hr Panamaed 1
corruption in the 14th judicial district (Feb '13) 15 hr Panamaed 51
Hey Hess, what happened to Tonya Mullins? (Aug '11) 15 hr Panamaed 87
Holmes County Sheriff Department Wed Tator 2
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,434

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC