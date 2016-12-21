Golf course seller says deal not up to par - promised lifetime golf,...
Chipley resident Bobby Padgett says the City of Chipley "acted unethically" in the handling of the purchase and subsequent reselling of the now defunct Falling Waters Golf Course. Padgett sold the course to the city in 2005 for $750,000.
