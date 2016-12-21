2 homes lost in separate fires
A fire that began shortly before midnight on Thanksgiving night just off Pioneer Road in Vernon devastated the homesite of Jeff and Debi Fletcher - but the couple says the they refuse to let the destruction devastate their spirit. "We are designed to bend but not break," the couple said through their daughter, Brittany Brock , in a public Facebook group.
