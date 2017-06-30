For election purposes, Chino Hills is...

For election purposes, Chino Hills is now in 5 not-so-easy pieces

The Chino Hills City Council was set Tuesday to adopt a map splitting the city into five election districts, and this presented me with a dilemma. Having already attended one council meeting in that city during 2017, my historic maximum, should I set a precedent by attending a second? What decided me is that in April, in writing about plans for districting, the map that accompanied my column had since been supplanted by a new favorite.

