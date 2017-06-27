WWE says LaVar Ball son's use of racial slur on live TV was 'inappropriate' and 'not scripted'
WWE issued a statement late Monday night calling out one of the sons of LaVar Ball for using a racial slur during the live "Monday Night RAW" broadcast. LaMelo, the 15-year-old son of LaVar and younger brother of Los Angeles Laker draftee Lonzo, laughed as he said the n-word twice into a live mic at Staples Center in Los Angeles during an event in which dad LaVar flexed and danced around the ring in a "confrontation" with The Miz after ripping off his shirt.
