What happened when deputies went looking for speeders in Chino Hillsa Los Serranos area

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Deputies looked for traffic violations Tuesday west of the 71 Freeway near Pipeline Avenue. They recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested two people on suspicion of possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release.

