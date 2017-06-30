What happened when deputies went looking for speeders in Chino Hillsa Los Serranos area
Deputies looked for traffic violations Tuesday west of the 71 Freeway near Pipeline Avenue. They recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested two people on suspicion of possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release.
