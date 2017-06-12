Video shows wrong-way driver barrel down freeway
A driver on a California freeway almost collided with a wrong-way driver in Chino Hills on Monday and it was caught on dashcam video, CBS Los Angeles reports . Robin Sun says he always uses a dashcam in his car in case he gets into an accident, and this time it came in handy.
