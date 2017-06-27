Video shows CHP rescue of man trapped...

Video shows CHP rescue of man trapped on boulder in raging South Yuba River

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

On June 24, 2017 at approximately 12:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol Helicopter 24 received a call for assistance from Cal Fire Dispatch Center in Grass Valley, regarding a man that had been swept down river from Emerald Pools by the swift moving water. On June 24, 2017 at approximately 12:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol Helicopter 24 received a call for assistance from Cal Fire Dispatch Center in Grass Valley, regarding a man that had been swept down river from Emerald Pools by the swift moving water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 min Chosen Traveler 33,198
News Pomona police remind residents about holiday re... (Jul '10) 23 hr No one 5
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) Jun 25 la puente 1,824
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) Jun 23 Richard hollien 22
DrugsYosemite Circle Jun 23 NO to Illegal Drugs 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
Busy body Jun 22 Momma bear 3
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,778 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC