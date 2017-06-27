Video shows CHP rescue of man trapped on boulder in raging South Yuba River
On June 24, 2017 at approximately 12:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol Helicopter 24 received a call for assistance from Cal Fire Dispatch Center in Grass Valley, regarding a man that had been swept down river from Emerald Pools by the swift moving water.
