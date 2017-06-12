Rodent droppings found on coriander in Chino Hills Indian restaurant, ...

Rodent droppings found on coriander i...

A local dive bar - the business - was operating with an unpermitted bar - the physical stand where drinks are served - and was shut down by a county health inspector recently. “You are currently operating without a valid health permit and must close this facility immediately,” wrote the inspector with San Bernardino County Environmental Health Services to the owners of Gilberto's Bar, 10028 Foothill Blvd., Rancho Cucamonga on May 31. According to the inspector's report, someone from the county's Plan Check Department visited the establishment April 24, finding a new bar that the new owners had not received permission to build.

