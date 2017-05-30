Quadruplet to get medical degree with help from doctor who delivered her
A quadruplet who was born at UC Irvine Medical Center 27 years ago will graduate on Saturday from the UCI School of Medicine. Bestowing the ceremonial hood for medical school graduate Brianna Miner will be the same doctor who delivered her and her siblings in a high-risk delivery that was a first for the Orange County hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl...
|1 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Back phartt
|33,133
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Who's the crazy loon here who is obsessed with ... (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Emily
|2
|Review: Montclair Transcenter
|Tue
|MONTCLAIR TRANSCE...
|1
|Review: Chino Transit Center
|Tue
|OMNITRANS CHINO
|1
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|May 30
|Jor
|1,822
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC