Quadruplet to get medical degree with help from doctor who delivered her

Monday Jun 5 Read more: 1560 KNZR

A quadruplet who was born at UC Irvine Medical Center 27 years ago will graduate on Saturday from the UCI School of Medicine. Bestowing the ceremonial hood for medical school graduate Brianna Miner will be the same doctor who delivered her and her siblings in a high-risk delivery that was a first for the Orange County hospital.

