Protect Against Mosquitoes - West Nile Virus Found in Chino Hills

Monday Jun 12

At the end of May, the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District detected West Nile virus from mosquitoes collected in their trap located at Torrey Pines Park near Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road. Traps are placed at various locations in the City.

