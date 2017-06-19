Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update - June 2017

The City's Parks and Recreation Commission has scheduled two community workshops, from 5:30 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16th and Wednesday, September 20th to provide residents with an opportunity to share their ideas about recreational needs in the City. The workshops will be held in the Chino Hills City Council Chambers at City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.