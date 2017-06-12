Mayor's State of the City Address is ...

Mayor's State of the City Address is Available for Viewing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: City of Chino Hills

The event was held at the Chino Hills Community Center, and began with a one-hour reception. Mayor Marquez presented his address and annual video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr SamePhartz 33,175
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 8 hr FAR Q 4,848
News West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09) 16 hr West COvina 26
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) 22 hr el paisa 347
News Pomona gang members sentenced in shooting of te... (May '14) 23 hr Dreya La Fea 9
News For Pomona, gangs are not a new problem (Feb '08) Thu Dreya La Fea 341
Work Ability is located at 1180 E. Francis St. ... (Jul '12) Thu Krist_foss 21
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 16 at 12:55PM PDT

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC