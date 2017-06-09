LaVar Ball: I don't care if my sons call their mom a 'b - h' 0:0
LaVar Ball's confounding parenting tactics go beyond the father-son dynamics he's made his life. He also advises his sons on how to treat - or, if they want, mistreat - their mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vandie parke
|4 hr
|pineapple80
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|RootPhartss
|33,161
|HorseThief Canyon, Is it really Haunted? (Dec '11)
|Thu
|El Cerrito raised
|16
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Laur
|119
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Was Phartzz
|34
|v pso str (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|O killer
|93
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC