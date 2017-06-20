How the heat wave could impact planes, trains, cars and more

So hot in fact, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for areas of Southern California, specifically the Inland areas through Wednesday, when temperatures could reach 112 degrees. As residents hunker down to avoid the heat, we asked experts about common heat-related questions, here's what they said: “Many bugs do seek shelter inside to escape the extreme heat,” said Michael Greaney, co-owner of DM Pest Control in Chino Hills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.