Evacuation orders are lifted as firefighters battle 900-acre blaze near Highland

Wednesday Jun 28

A wildfire raced up a steep canyon in the San Bernardino Mountains on Tuesday and its flames came within feet of igniting a suburban hillside neighborhood, triggering evacuations, but firefighters stopped its advance with air power and ground crews. The so-called Mart fire started about 3:15 p.m. near a Wal-Mart at Highland Avenue and Highway 330, a popular thoroughfare that leads to Big Bear.

