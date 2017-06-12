Chino Hills senior recreates mothera s graduation photo and it goes viral

In the photo on the left, Madeleine Tarin climbs atop her father, Dario Tarin, after graduating from Chino Hills High on Wednesday. To the right, is the photo Madeleine Tarin recreated from her childhood with a younger Madeleine Tarin climbs atop her father, Dario Tarin, after her mom, Jacqueline Tarin, graduated from Rowland High School in Rowland Heights in 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.