Chino Hills senior recreates mothera ...

Chino Hills senior recreates mothera s graduation photo and it goes viral

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

In the photo on the left, Madeleine Tarin climbs atop her father, Dario Tarin, after graduating from Chino Hills High on Wednesday. To the right, is the photo Madeleine Tarin recreated from her childhood with a younger Madeleine Tarin climbs atop her father, Dario Tarin, after her mom, Jacqueline Tarin, graduated from Rowland High School in Rowland Heights in 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fake Jewish con man Ari Crockett in my home! (Jan '12) 10 hr JD Cahill 22
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mon Believe Phart 33,163
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Lavar Ball May 20 OllllllO 1
News Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08) May 18 Veritas 56
News Child care program continues through December (Nov '10) May 17 Papajohn 8
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) Apr '17 Holscad 35
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at June 13 at 1:45PM PDT

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC