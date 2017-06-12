Celebrate Graduation Season Responsibly - Don't be a Party to Underage Drinking
The Chino Hills Police Department would like to remind parents and families that if they allow underage drinking they will be liable for violation of Penal Code 272, and could face more than $2,500 in fines and the potential of jail time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chino Hills.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|Eman
|21
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|FAR Q
|4,848
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Fri
|West COvina
|26
|Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07)
|Thu
|el paisa
|347
|Pomona gang members sentenced in shooting of te... (May '14)
|Thu
|Dreya La Fea
|9
|For Pomona, gangs are not a new problem (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Dreya La Fea
|341
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC