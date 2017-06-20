2017 NBA Draft Rumors: Lonzo Ball still hasn't worked out for any teams besides the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have promised UCLA guard Lonzo Ball they'll select him with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft , but the Chino Hills native hasn't let that scare him into planning for other potential outcomes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chino Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|You phartsz
|33,204
|Pomona police remind residents about holiday re... (Jul '10)
|Mon
|No one
|5
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Jun 25
|la puente
|1,824
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|22
|DrugsYosemite Circle
|Jun 23
|NO to Illegal Drugs
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|Busy body
|Jun 22
|Momma bear
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chino Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC