With this gift, 1940s reporter really shouldna t have
Will Fowler was a reporter for the Los Angeles Examiner and the L.A. Herald and Express of the 1940s-'50s. Last month I read, marveled and sometimes shuddered at his 1991 memoir, “Reporters: Memoirs of a Young Newspaperman.” Fowler, who died in 2004 , and who was the first reporter on the scene at the Black Dahlia murder , worked during a more sensational era in which drinking and smoking on the job, watching cops rough up a suspect and tramping around a murder scene were accepted.
