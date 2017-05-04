When Chino Hills teen couldna t get to prom, prom came to her
Ambika Rajyagor, a UC Riverside student who lives in Chino Hills, threw a prom for her sister Devika Rajyagor last week. Devika is in a wheelchair after cancer when she was 1 left her at the development age of a toddler.
