Twenty Four Seven Hotels Expands in California

Twenty Four Seven Hotels is expanding its portfolio with three new management contracts in California: Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Buena Park, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chino Hills and TownePlace Suites by Marriott Merced, totaling 305 new guestrooms. Hampton Inn & Suites Buena Park is scheduled to open in August.

