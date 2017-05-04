Twenty Four Seven Hotels Expands in California
Twenty Four Seven Hotels is expanding its portfolio with three new management contracts in California: Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Buena Park, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chino Hills and TownePlace Suites by Marriott Merced, totaling 305 new guestrooms. Hampton Inn & Suites Buena Park is scheduled to open in August.
