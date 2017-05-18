Police pursuit ends in Pomona crash; ...

Police pursuit ends in Pomona crash; car reportedly stolen from Chino Hills

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

POMONA >> A San Bernardino man who reportedly fled from deputies in a stolen vehicle out of Chino Hills was arrested Wednesday after he crashed into a vehicle and then smashed into the gates of a Pomona apartment complex, officials said. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Cody Circle of San Bernardino, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr The Phartsz 33,078
Lavar Ball 3 hr OllllllO 1
News Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10) 22 hr machine 94 89
News Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08) Thu Veritas 56
Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09) May 17 Jefher 123
News Child care program continues through December (Nov '10) May 17 Papajohn 8
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) May 16 EARTHQUAKE 9
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,162,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC