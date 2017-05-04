Planning Commission Applications Soug...

Planning Commission Applications Sought - Due May 15th

Thursday May 4

Mayor Ray Marquez is seeking applications from Chino Hills residents who are interested in serving on the Planning Commission. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Planning Commissioner Gary G. Larson, effective May 17. Applications are due May 15th.

