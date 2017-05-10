NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers don't see Lo...

NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers don't see Lonzo Ball as their 'savior'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

The Los Angeles Lakers and Lonzo Ball seem like a perfect fit in many ways. The Southern California native who went to UCLA to continue starring locally ending up in the purple and gold would be the type of story you mostly only see in sports movies, not to mention that Ball is a highly talented player at a position of need for the Lakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chino Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 28 min Chosen Traveler 33,015
Collett/Promenade Apts 1 hr Stop the insanity 1
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) Wed ProllyPhartz 32
News Report: Remains of euthanized pets made into so... (Feb '10) May 10 Wisdom 50
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) May 9 new mexico 1,820
News Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09) May 7 Flores 26
See all Chino Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chino Hills Forum Now

Chino Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chino Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Chino Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC