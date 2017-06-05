Mouse droppings everywhere and no hot...

Mouse droppings everywhere and no hot water close restaurants in Ontario, Chino Hills

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

A bakery in Chino Hills recently exchanged hands and the San Bernardino County Environmental Health Services discovered its new owners were operating with an invalid permit. An inspector stopped by Bakery Puff Plus, 3233 Grand Ave., on Wednesday to find the facility under new ownership and operating without a current health permit.

Chino Hills, CA

