Homeowner holds burglars at gunpoint

Wednesday

CHINO HILLS, CA A California homeowner snapped a photo of himself pointing the business end of a gun at three teens who tried to break into his home. The man and his family speak little English, but a neighbor described what happened Monday afternoon when the family heard unwanted guests in their backyard.

